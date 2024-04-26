Scotiabank Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $73.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 383,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

