Scotiabank Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $85.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,347,952.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 474,994 shares in the company, valued at $43,347,952.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,229 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,967 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

