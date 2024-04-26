Scotiabank Cuts Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $104.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.45.

Get Entergy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETR

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $107.53 on Monday. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average is $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Entergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 6,000.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 34.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.5% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 82.2% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $135,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.