RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,952 iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,158,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 5,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWP opened at $31.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $32.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.