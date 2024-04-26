RWA Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMDE. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FMDE stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.47. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $30.63.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.