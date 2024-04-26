RWA Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $667,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,039,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,856,000 after purchasing an additional 232,699 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Corning by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,883,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $240,199,000 after buying an additional 490,638 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.44.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

