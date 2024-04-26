Roth Capital Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Roth Capital boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.75 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$20.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.81.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of MAG opened at C$17.70 on Friday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$11.15 and a 12 month high of C$18.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.87. The company has a current ratio of 15.04, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MAG Silver news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total transaction of C$184,398.90. In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 18,779 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.91, for a total value of C$317,552.89. Also, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.