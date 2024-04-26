Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of RCKY opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $197.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. Rocky Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Rocky Brands by 1,793.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocky Brands by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

