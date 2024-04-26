Robert Half Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Robert Half in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Robert Half’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Robert Half’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $70.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Robert Half by 440.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

