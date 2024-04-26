Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$0.60 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.40.

Rio2 Trading Down 1.1 %

CVE:RIO opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 7.59. Rio2 has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.48. The firm has a market cap of C$117.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.35.

Get Rio2 alerts:

Rio2 (CVE:RIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rio2 will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rio2

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, Bahamas, and Chile. It holds a 100% in the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.