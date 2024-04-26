Research Analysts Set Expectations for Encompass Health Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC opened at $82.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $85.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

