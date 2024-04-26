Raymond James Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.63.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.1 %

CP stock opened at C$112.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of C$94.45 and a twelve month high of C$123.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$118.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$108.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business had revenue of C$3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.52 billion.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total transaction of C$7,162,691.43. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 59,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.53, for a total value of C$7,162,691.43. Insiders have sold 97,758 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.