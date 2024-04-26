Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY24 guidance to $8.72-$8.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.720-8.970 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $135.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $131.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $147.96.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,071,584.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $103,560.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,712. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $83,378.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,071,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock worth $1,913,202. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

