Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Travelzoo Reduced by Noble Financial (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Travelzoo in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now expects that the information services provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Travelzoo’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Travelzoo had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 140.25%. The company had revenue of $21.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Travelzoo Stock Performance

Shares of TZOO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $112.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.71. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

Insider Transactions at Travelzoo

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,440,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,355,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 148,931 shares of company stock worth $1,483,335 over the last three months. 57.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travelzoo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 71.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 16.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 411,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 56,741 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 184.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

