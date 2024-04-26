Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lifted by Roth Capital

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MTDR. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.89. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.16.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 84.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

