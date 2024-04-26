Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Reduced by Analyst

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.11). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.25 million.

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Shares of CPG opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,888,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,585,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 387,650 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,181,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,564,000 after purchasing an additional 216,250 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,309,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 110,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. This is an increase from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.57%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

