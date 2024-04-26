Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Boosted by Zacks Research

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Sunoco in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Sunoco’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sunoco from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:SUN opened at $56.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.27. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $41.95 and a 1-year high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other news, Director David K. Skidmore purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, with a total value of $78,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,076.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,904,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,081,000 after buying an additional 275,875 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,387,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,089,000 after buying an additional 876,452 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 6,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 574,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,419,000 after buying an additional 565,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,419,000 after buying an additional 219,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after buying an additional 17,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

