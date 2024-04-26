Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Increased by Analyst

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 7.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.581 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

