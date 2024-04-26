Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Lowered by Atb Cap Markets (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at $16.58 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

