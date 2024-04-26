Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Increased by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $40.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,991,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,598 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,271,115,000 after purchasing an additional 846,796 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

