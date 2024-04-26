Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Boise Cascade Boosted by DA Davidson (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boise Cascade in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $11.50 per share.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.9 %

Boise Cascade stock opened at $138.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.26. Boise Cascade has a 12 month low of $64.39 and a 12 month high of $154.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 11,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $1,546,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,596,564.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.