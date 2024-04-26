Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Americas Silver Corp Reduced by Cormark (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 39.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

USAS opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,827,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,145,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 117,214 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,179,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 880,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

