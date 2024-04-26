Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Renewable Royalties’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.62 million. Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 40.19%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ARR. TD Securities increased their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.90.

TSE:ARR opened at C$9.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$290.97 million, a P/E ratio of -189.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 233.62, a quick ratio of 102.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.14.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

