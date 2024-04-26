Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Issued By National Bank Financial

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InterRent REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$61.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$60.48 million.

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

About InterRent REIT

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

