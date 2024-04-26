Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Protara Therapeutics Trading Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $3.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.49. Protara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations. It also develops intravenous choline chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease.

