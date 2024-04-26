Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Lowered to $120.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Argus from $139.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.24.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $103.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

