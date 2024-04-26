Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGRW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 15,300.0% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Stock Performance

PEGRW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Company Profile

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

