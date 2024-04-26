Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON PMGR opened at GBX 90.91 ($1.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 0.97. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.85). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
About Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust
