Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR) Raises Dividend to GBX 2 Per Share

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc (LON:PMGR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust’s previous dividend of $1.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON PMGR opened at GBX 90.91 ($1.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 0.97. Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 87 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 150 ($1.85). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Get Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust alerts:

About Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Premier Portfolio Managers Limited. It is managed by Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy, water and infrastructure sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.