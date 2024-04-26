Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.98-3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. Portland General Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.980-3.180 EPS.

Portland General Electric Stock Down 1.0 %

Portland General Electric stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on POR. Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on POR

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.