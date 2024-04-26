Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 107 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 6.8% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 671.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.95 on Friday, reaching $764.60. The company had a trading volume of 235,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,728. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $802.70 and a 200-day moving average of $759.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.93 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,511 shares of company stock valued at $66,778,367. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

