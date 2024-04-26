Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $27,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,857,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,447 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after acquiring an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,636,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,693 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,234,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,511 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,773,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,655 shares during the period.
Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,906. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $39.13.
About Schwab International Equity ETF
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
