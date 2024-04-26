Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,084 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $827,815,000 after acquiring an additional 776,491 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,797,000 after acquiring an additional 90,129 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,446,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,001 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, SVP Christopher P. Desantis sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.64, for a total value of $69,075.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total value of $65,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.07.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.96. 808,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.50. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

