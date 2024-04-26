Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -208.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.65). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $145.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

