Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.19-6.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.35. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.190-6.310 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $100.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $105.50.

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

