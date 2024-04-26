PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,608 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in PG&E by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 7,598,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,009,000 after acquiring an additional 446,848 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in PG&E by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 76,178 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in PG&E by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,987,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,057,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PG&E by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 654,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 288,280 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. PG&E’s payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

