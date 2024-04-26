Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Petrus Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Petrus Resources stock opened at C$1.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. Petrus Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$163.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 3.21.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.30. Petrus Resources had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of C$26.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Petrus Resources will post 0.079403 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

