PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Posts Earnings Results

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo updated its FY24 guidance to at least $8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.150- EPS.
PepsiCo Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $242.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.76.
PepsiCo Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
