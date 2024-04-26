PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th.

PennyMac Financial Services has increased its dividend by an average of 14.0% per year over the last three years. PennyMac Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to earn $12.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.5%.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.89. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $94.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,008,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 26,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,276,108.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 647,938 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,064.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,008,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,823,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,108 in the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.