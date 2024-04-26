Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Trims Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 171.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $115.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.67. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $107.33 and a fifty-two week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.47.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

