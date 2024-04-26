Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Takes Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.