Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $90,000 Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $597,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 10,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.67. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $95.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

