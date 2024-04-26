Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 105.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $53.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

