Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 2,057 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6,428.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,157,000 after buying an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 15.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 761,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after buying an additional 101,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after buying an additional 27,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,097,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $53.17 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.65.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,818 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

