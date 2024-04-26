Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Down 2.6 %

PPBI stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $34,788,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $6,264,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $6,091,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,724.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 276,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,278,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after buying an additional 269,119 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

