Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.77.

PACB opened at $1.38 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $369.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.83.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 152.97% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The company had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 33,560 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $200,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 876,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,601.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $218,843. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 191.6% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $132,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

