Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $85.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $68.96 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.69.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.468 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

