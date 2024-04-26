O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,108.94.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,054.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,097.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,014.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $860.10 and a 12 month high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total value of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total value of $447,649.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,039.28, for a total transaction of $279,566.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $987,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after buying an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,168,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $671,384,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.