Oppenheimer Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.87.

NYSE MSCI opened at $464.49 on Wednesday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $543.53 and its 200 day moving average is $538.04.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 14.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in MSCI by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in MSCI by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,277 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 13,659.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

