Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,221 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $65,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

Onsemi Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $66.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.80. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.