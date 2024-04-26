Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE OII opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.49. Oceaneering International has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $599.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OII. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Meridian Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.